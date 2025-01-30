Matoka Among Four Kenyan Players benefiting from Rhinos High-Performance Camp In South Africa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kenya Simbas and Impala RFC player Andrew Matoka is among four benefiting from the five-month Rhinos’ Rugby high-performance camp ongoing in Capetown, South Africa.

Other players are Kisumu RFC’s David Williams, who also plays for Morans, Jackson Siketi of Kabras and Kenya Shujaa as well as Mwamba’s youngster Dennis Ndayala who also features for Chipu.

Speaking about the quartet’s invitation to the HP program, Kenya 7s head coach Kevin Wambua expressed his intention to continue plugging into the Rhinos’ High-Performance Program to boost the Shujaa’s player development pathway.

“I wish the young lads all the best during their stay at Gordon’s Bay and we hope to have them back into our program as better athletes – not only physically, but also in their overall sevens rugby IQ.”

Speaking during his first week of training at the Gordon’s Bay training facility, Matoka said;

“Player welfare is top notch – all my on-pitch and off-pitch needs have been catered for. Training is intense, but the coaches have informed us that it will get more intense as the program peaks. It feels as if I’m in a pro setup.”

“We have always been keen to assist Kenya achieve their atheletes’ potential and that is why we have always given opportunities to Kenyan girls and boys who are in the national team pathways to join our High Performance programs both in Gordon’s Bay South African and San Clement in LA” Says Frankie Horne – the South African 7s legend and head coach of the Rhino’s 7s High Performance Program.

On his part, Kenya Rugby Union CEO Thomas Odundo said the training will improve Kenya’s performance in different national and club teams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s always a plus when our players get these opportunities to compete outside the country as it improves our performance overall. We’re wishing the players the best as they pick up the lessons from the High-Performance camp.”