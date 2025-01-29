Why drivers should expect a tougher, longer Safari Rally in 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 29, 2025 – Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru has predicted that this year’s edition of the competition will be tougher than the previous ones.

Gacheru says the addition of two stages to the rally route as well as changes to the Kasarani Super Special Stage promise an exciting but challenging race.

“We have got two brand new stages…so that should add an excitement to the drivers. We have reversed Kasarani and Elementaita as well as one or two others, meaning the drivers will be meeting a totally different stages when they come. It is a slightly longer rally so it will be much tougher,” he said.

Unlike the previous editions, this year’s shakedown will occur at Camp Moran, near Sleeping Warrior — one of two new stages.

The other change in the route sees the addition of Mzabibu, near Morendat, where the drivers will undertake an eight kilometre loop on Thursday (March 20) before they retire for the day.

Additionally, this year’s ceremonial flag off is slated for outside City Hall, Nairobi, on March 20 before the competitors race off towards Kasarani for the Super Special Stage.

Gacheru says these changes have been motivated by the need to allow as many people as possible to view the drivers in action.

He added that the organisers are determined to make the Safari Rally a carnival of activities and not just another leg of the World Rally Championships (WRC).

“This place (Service Park) will be buzzing 10 days before the rally. We will be making it accessible to the public but of course, in a controlled manner. Rally enthusiasts who want to see how the cars are offloaded from the container and assembled, they will be able to come and see that from Monday of the rally week,” Gacheru said. FROM LEFT: Nakuru women rep Liza Chelule, Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru, Nakuru deputy governor David Kones, Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum and Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.

He added: “On Thursday, we have the shakedown at Camp Moran near Sleeping Warrior; if you are interested in that, you can check the map that is available on our website. We have also moved the flagoff to in front of the City Hall and this is to allow as many of the public to see it.”

Gacheru also says they are negotiating with WRC TV to provide a live feed to broadcasters across East Africa to enable millions of rally enthusiasts across the region to keep in tough with the event.

A sustainable Safari

Beyond the battle between man and machine, this year’s Safari Rally will carry on the sustainability them that has been a core part of event since its return in 2021.

Gacheru says they are collaborating with KenGen on the same and as such, have renamed the Geothermal stage to KenGen Geothermal.

“That stage has been renamed KenGen Geothermal because we have Ol Karia Power Plant there. We are actually working with KenGen on sustainability for the rally. The same with Camp Moran…it is actually one of the few air carbon capture sites in the world so we are also using that to tell the story,” he said.

As far as local drivers are concerned, the CEO encouraged as many local drivers as possible to register for the WRC 2 and WRC 3 division.

“We are restricting the number of participants in the rally to 50 and the main reason for this is because of safety. So, when we are cutting the number of entries, we will do that at KNRC. Of course, we want to see as many Kenyans as possible competing in the WRC 2 and 3 as well as ARC and KNRC…and we will be here to support them,” he said.

Among teams that have already expressed an interest in competing include Msport, Hyundai, Skoda whereas Toyota Gazoo are expected to confirm the numbers of cars that will be in contention.

The rally runs from March 20-23, with the prize giving ceremony set for Hell’s Gate in Naivasha.

2025 WRC Safari Rally itinerary

March 19 (Wednesday):

Shakedown (Camp Moran, near Sleeping Warrior)

March 20 (Thursday):

Ceremonial flagoff (City Hall)

Kasarani Super Special Stage

Autograph session (Safari Mall)

Eight kilometre loop (Mzabibu)

March 21(Friday):

Stage 1: Camp Moran

Stage 2: Loldia

Stage 3: KenGen Geothermal

Stage 4: Kedong’ /Miti Mbili jump

March 22 (Saturday)

Stage 5: Delamere Farm (Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior)

March 23 (Sunday):

Stage 6: Camp Morendat

Stage 7: Hell’s Gate

Stage 8: Oserian