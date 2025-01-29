Australia batter Smith passes 10,000 Test runs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Steve Smith in a past match

Cricket

Australia batter Smith passes 10,000 Test runs

Published

GALLE, Sri Lanka, January 29, 2025 – Australia batter Steve Smith passed the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket during the first day of his side’s opening match in Sri Lanka.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 35-year-old went into the first Test of the two-match series on 9,999 runs and, as captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, chose to bat after winning the toss.

He came to the crease after Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne had been dismissed and nudged his first delivery to mid-on for a single to become the 15th batter to reach 10,000 Test runs.

Smith is the fourth Australian to reach the landmark after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

“Fortunately hit that one in the gap so nice to get that one away,” Smith, who was 64 not out at tea in Galle, told Australia’s 7Cricket.

“Nice to tick that off,” he added.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs on 15,921, with Ponting second with 13,378.

England’s Joe Root is fifth on the list with 12,972 runs after he passed compatriot Alastair Cook, who is sixth on 12,472.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved