Australia batter Smith passes 10,000 Test runs

GALLE, Sri Lanka, January 29, 2025 – Australia batter Steve Smith passed the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket during the first day of his side’s opening match in Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old went into the first Test of the two-match series on 9,999 runs and, as captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, chose to bat after winning the toss.

He came to the crease after Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne had been dismissed and nudged his first delivery to mid-on for a single to become the 15th batter to reach 10,000 Test runs.

Smith is the fourth Australian to reach the landmark after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

“Fortunately hit that one in the gap so nice to get that one away,” Smith, who was 64 not out at tea in Galle, told Australia’s 7Cricket.

“Nice to tick that off,” he added.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most Test runs on 15,921, with Ponting second with 13,378.

England’s Joe Root is fifth on the list with 12,972 runs after he passed compatriot Alastair Cook, who is sixth on 12,472.