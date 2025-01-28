‘Vasha’ youth to benefit massively from Safari Rally opportunities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 28, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has promised that youth in Naivasha and its environs will be incorporated in the planning and staging of this year’s WRC Safari Rally in the region.

Mvurya says they will provide opportunities to the youth to improve their livelihoods by enlisting them as service providers and in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

“We will continue to work together with all parties to ensure we leave something behind. We have heard you and we will do something. When we are creating opportunities from the Safari Rally, the youth in this area should be prioritised,” the CS said.

He further exalted the importance of working closely with local leaders and other stakeholders to ensure the global competition has an international reach and grassroot impact.

“We also need to blend with a local team consisting of the county government and other leaders. I am happy every year we have more and more Kenyans participating in Safari Rally,” the CS said.

He was speaking during a consultative forum at the Wildlife Training and Research Institute in Naivasha where he met Nakuru county leaders, led by deputy governor David Kones, Naivasha legislator Jayne Kihara and women representative Liza Chelule, among others.

The leaders had requested for youth in the region to be incorporated in the organisation and staging of the Safari Rally, which revvs off on March 20-23. FROM LEFT: Nakuru women rep Liza Chelule, Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru, Nakuru deputy governor David Kones, Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum and Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.

Mvurya expressed his delight at the outcome of the meeting, predicting that this year’s edition of the competition will be the best in recent history.

“This meeting gives a good foundation for the organisation of Safari Rally. Naivasha occupies a special place in the Safari Rally and this is the place to be. Safari Rally has elevated Kenya’s profile by virtue of being crowned the best WRC event in the world,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru confirmed it’s all systems go for the rally.

“Safari Rally is the only WRC event that starts on time. We have met most of our deadlines with the exception of one or two but FIA have been understanding,” Gacheru revealed.

The rally will begin with shakedown at Sleeping Warrior.

The ceremonial start is set for City Hall on March 20, followed by the super special stage at Kasarani on the same day.

The drivers will then depart for Naivasha, in readiness for the race proper, the following day.