Leaders lament exclusion of Naivasha youth from organisation of 2025 WRC Safari Rally

NAIVASHA, Kenya, JAn 28 – Leaders in Nakuru County have called for the inclusion of youth from Naivasha and its environs in the organisation of this year’s WRC Safari Rally.

Led by deputy governor David Kones said the government should provide local youth with socioeconomic opportunities so that they feel and understand the importance of the global competition.

“We need to involve the local youth in various activities including CSR so they know the importance of this event. There is also need to engage the county government in marketing and publicity of the event,” Kones said.

He further emphasised on the need for proper communication and engagement between the organisers of the event – including the ministry of sports, local organising committee and WRC secretariat- and the county government.

“We request for engagement with the county government on the organisation of this event. When we meet regularly, we are able to iron out these challenges that have been identified today,” the deputy governor added.

His sentiments were echoed by Naivasha legislator Jayne Kihara who reiterated on the need for Safari Rally to create minimal disruptions on the lives of residents.

“Let the youth of Naivasha benefit regularly from the Safari Rally. It should be organised in such a way that the residents of Naivasha are not affected,” she said.

Speaking at the same time, Liza Chelule said local businesses should be given top priority when sourcing for service providers.

“If there are any service provision required, 80 per cent should remain in Naivasha. I have intelligence that in the past edition, some of the service providers came from as far as Mombasa,” Chelule said.

The trio were speaking on Tuesday during a meeting between county government leaders and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Training and Research Institute in Naivasha.

The institution will be the location of the service park for this year’s Safari Rally, set for March 20-23.

Responding to the issues raised, Mvurya ordered for the incorporation of local leaders into the organising committee.

“We also need to blend with a local team consisting of the county government. Some of the issues mentioned here are midterm, some are longterm while others can be immediately resolved,” the CS said.

He agreed with local leaders that Naivasha youth should be prioritised when providing job opportunities related to the rally.

“We have heard you and we will do something. When we are creating opportunities from the Safari Rally, the youth in this area should be prioritised,” Mvurya said.

The rally will begin with shakedown at Sleeping Warrior.

The ceremonial start is set for City Hall on March 20, followed by the super special stage at Kasarani on the same day.

The drivers will then depart for Naivasha, in readiness for the race proper, the following day.