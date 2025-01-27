Kenyan youngster Meja rejoins Swedish third tier side on loan - Capital Sports
Henry Meja celebrates one of his two goals against Vihiga United during their FKF Premier League match in Mumias. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Harambee Stars

Kenyan youngster Meja rejoins Swedish third tier side on loan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27, 2025 – Harambee Stars striker Henry Meja has rejoined Swedish third tier side AFC Eskilstuna on loan from parent club AIK Stockholm.

In a statement, Stockholm’s sports director Thomas Bernsten said the decision has been taken to further Meja’s development, having done well at the club in the first leg of the season.

“Henry had a good development in AFC during the last season. We want that development to take further steps and therefore we have agreed on a new loan for 2025,” Bernsten said.

The former Tusker FC striker scored five goals and laid on five assists in the 28 games he played for Eskilstuna, last year.

The 23-year-old joined the Swedish giants in September 2021, signing a five-year deal with the side.

In January 2023, he was then loaned out to second-tier side Norrby IF for who he scored four goals in 13 appearances.

He was then loaned to AFC Eskilstuna for the 2024 season.

Meja came to prominence in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League when he scored 11 goals in nine matches.

The youngster has made five appearances for the national football team, Harambee Stars.

