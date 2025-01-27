Discovery Cross Country hailed as perfect breeding ground for athletics talent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27, 2025 – The Discovery Cross Country has been praised for consistently providing a platform for exciting talent to emerge.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of youth development, Barnaba Korir, says the annual competition has lived up to its name by unearthing young athletes who have gone on to successful careers.

“The Discovery Cross Country competition is living up to its name. It’s very impressive to see the kids who have expressed interest in this event and have participated. From here, they will transit all the way to the senior level,” Korir said.

The competition is one of Kenya’s oldest cross country races, with the inaugural edition held 35 years ago.

Founded by renowned athletics manager and enthusiast, Gabriele Rosa, the annual competition has provided the launchpad for many esteemed careers, such as triple Olympics champion Faith Kipyegon and double champion Beatrice Chebet, as well as Commonwealth Games silver medalist Daniel Simiu, among others.

This year’s edition was staged at the Eldoret Sports Club on January 26 where hundreds of athletes competed across six categories of races.

In the senior men’s 10km, Cornelius Kemboi successfully defended his title after running 30:44.8, ahead of Samwel Masai (30:45.4) and Titus Kibet (30:55) in second and third, respectively.

Durban 10km champion Christine Njoki was winner of the senior women’s 10km, timing 27:42.2 across the finish line as World Half Marathon bronze medalist Catherine Reline (27:50.01) and Maurine Chepkoech (28:07.04) took second and third respectively.

In the juniors, Hillary Kiplimo was victorius in the under 20 men’s 8km, clocking 24:52.01, ahead of world under 20 5000m champion Andrew Kiptoo (25:02.6) and Edwin Elkana (25:13.1), who finished second and third respectively.

Cynthia Chepkirui won the under 20 women’s 6km, timing 21:16.01 as Lonah Cherono (21:30.01) and Dianah Chepkemoi (21:41.06) completed the podium in second and third respectively.

Attention shifts to the National Cross Country Championships, to be held on February 8 at the same venue.