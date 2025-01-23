Kenya Boss ITF/CAT Eastern African Junior Team Championships in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Hosts Kenya won three team titles to emerge the top nation at the ITF/CAT Eastern African Junior Team Championships for 14 and 16 under which concluded Thursday at the Nairobi Club.

In the boys 16 and under, Jeff Hesbon Okuku won his singles match 6-1, 6-0 against Burundi’s Hordi Francis Bireha.

Ayush Bhandari hard fought match ended with a defeat to Miki Nobel Igiraneza of Burundi 2-6, 6-4, 1-6. Ayush partnered with Jeff for the doubles seeing off Burundian duo Hordi Francis Bireha and Miki Nobel Igiraneza 6-2, 6-4.

With a 2-1 win, Kenya claimed the gold medal.

The third gold for Kenya was won by the 16 and under girls where Seline Ahoya was dominant over Burundi’s Yusra Irakoze winning 6-1, 6-0.

Nancy Kawira went on to seal the gold with a win over Burundi’s Bebita Ishimwe 6-4, 6-4.

14 and under girls Felicia Ouko and Bathsheba Ogamba won their singles matches. Seline Ahoya won her singles match today – girls 16 and under.

Bathsheba beat Burundi’s Chantal Niyimbabazi 6-1, 6-2 while Felicia won 6-4, 6-2 over Burundi’s Marie Celia Kezakimana.

The 14 and under boys team title went to Uganda. The Ugandan duo Cosmas Munguriek and Samuel Okello defeated their Kenyan opponents in their respective singles matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Munguriek defeated Ayaan Quadros 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 while Okello defeated Vihaan Bulsara 6-0, 6-0.

Today’s performance follows Kenya’s first week success where the host nation claimed five individual titles of the ITF/CAT Eastern African Junior Individual Championships 2025.

Kenya players have qualified to represent the region at the upcoming Africa Junior Championships and Africa Junior Teams Championships for 14 and 16 under boys and girl which will be held across different venues in Africa with Kenya hosting the 14 and under event next month.