Frankfurt forward Marmoush complete Manchester City move - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Frankfurt forward Marmoush complete Manchester City move

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Manchester City have signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for Ksh 9.3 billion (£59m).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 25-year-old has agreed a contract until June 2029, with add-ons rising to Ksh 636 million (£4m).

Marmoush has scored 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games this season, second only to England captain Harry Kane’s 16 for Bayern Munich.

“Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world over the past 10 years, so it was not a question,” Marmoush said.

“It’s a pleasure and an honour for me and my family to be representing Manchester City. It makes them happy; it makes me happy that my dreams are becoming a reality.

“The last two seasons have been great, but it is just the beginning for me.”

City have also signed 19-year-old Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for Ksh 4.7 billion (£30m) and Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for Ksh 5.4 billion (£34m) in the January transfer window.

Marmoush, who has played as a striker, a number 10 and a winger, said: “On the pitch I am fast, good on the ball, I try to see where the spaces are and exploit the spaces – and I’m dangerous.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My main strength I would say is that I always want to win – that is from a character point of view.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush has “outstanding pace and awareness” and that his versatility is a “really valuable asset”.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved