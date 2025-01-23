Frankfurt forward Marmoush complete Manchester City move

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 23 – Manchester City have signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for Ksh 9.3 billion (£59m).

The 25-year-old has agreed a contract until June 2029, with add-ons rising to Ksh 636 million (£4m).

Marmoush has scored 15 goals in 17 Bundesliga games this season, second only to England captain Harry Kane’s 16 for Bayern Munich.

“Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world over the past 10 years, so it was not a question,” Marmoush said.

“It’s a pleasure and an honour for me and my family to be representing Manchester City. It makes them happy; it makes me happy that my dreams are becoming a reality.

“The last two seasons have been great, but it is just the beginning for me.”

City have also signed 19-year-old Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for Ksh 4.7 billion (£30m) and Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for Ksh 5.4 billion (£34m) in the January transfer window.

Marmoush, who has played as a striker, a number 10 and a winger, said: “On the pitch I am fast, good on the ball, I try to see where the spaces are and exploit the spaces – and I’m dangerous.

“My main strength I would say is that I always want to win – that is from a character point of view.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said Marmoush has “outstanding pace and awareness” and that his versatility is a “really valuable asset”.