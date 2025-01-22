Sports Fund to be declassified, reverted to parent ministry for restructuring

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 21, 2025 – The Cabinet on Tuesday resolved that the Sports Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF) be declassified and reverted to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

In a communique after a meeting chaired by President William Ruto at the Kakamega State Lodge, SASDF was one of four public funds earmarked for declassification as part of efforts to streamline government operations and reduce waste.

“The four (4) public funds categorized as state corporations need to be declassified and reverted back to the Ministry with a strengthened/ more focused governance structure that will apply to all public funds,” the statement read.

Other public funds affected include Water Sector Trust Fund, National Environment Trust Fund and the Fish Levy Trust Fund.

SASDF – better known as the Sports Fund – was established in 2018 under the Public Finance Management (Sports Arts and Social Development Fund) regulations.

Its core mandate was to aid the development and promotion of sports and arts as well as universal health care.

The source of funds are proceeds from betting and lotteries as per section 69(A) of the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act.

Due to the structure for the disbursement of funds from this kitty, the Sports Fund has been criticised for giving the industry a raw deal while benefitting the non-sports sector.

Under the original structure, 60 per cent of the fund goes towards social development programmes, such as universal health care whereas only 35 per cent is reserved for sports.

In November last year, the National Treasury introduced an amendment to the fund to ensure that all the monies collected would only be diverted towards sports and arts programmes.

Nuh Ibrahim is the current chief executive officer (CEO) of the fund with Lt Gen (Rtd) Jack Tuwei as the chair of the board of directors.