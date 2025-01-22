Police clobber Bandari to take control of FKF Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 22, 2025 – Jesse Were scored his first goal of the 2024/25 campaign as Kenya Police thrashed Bandari 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Tusker FC marksman, who joined the law enforcers at the beginning of this season, came off the bench to score Afande’s third in the 86th minute.

Marvin Nabwire had put Police in the lead after just 10 minutes, notching his second goal in three games after also scoring in the 3-2 win over Posta Rangers.

Clinton Kinanga then extended their advantage in the 20th minute as the coastal team were forced to make three substitutions in the first half.

Coach Ken Odhiambo brought on Beja Nyamawi and Brian Odera to try and liven up his blunt attack force before national under 20 winger William Gitama was forced off due to an injury at the stroke of halftime.

Nonetheless, the subs proved unhelpful as coach Etienne Ndayiragije’s side ran out big winners to ascend to the top of the table with 17 matches played.

More to follow..