Police clobber Bandari to take control of FKF Premier League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Kenya Police and Bandari FC. PHOTO/KENYA POLICE FC X

Kenyan Premier League

Police clobber Bandari to take control of FKF Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 22, 2025 – Jesse Were scored his first goal of the 2024/25 campaign as Kenya Police thrashed Bandari 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former Tusker FC marksman, who joined the law enforcers at the beginning of this season, came off the bench to score Afande’s third in the 86th minute.

Marvin Nabwire had put Police in the lead after just 10 minutes, notching his second goal in three games after also scoring in the 3-2 win over Posta Rangers.

Clinton Kinanga then extended their advantage in the 20th minute as the coastal team were forced to make three substitutions in the first half.

Coach Ken Odhiambo brought on Beja Nyamawi and Brian Odera to try and liven up his blunt attack force before national under 20 winger William Gitama was forced off due to an injury at the stroke of halftime.

Nonetheless, the subs proved unhelpful as coach Etienne Ndayiragije’s side ran out big winners to ascend to the top of the table with 17 matches played.

More to follow..

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved