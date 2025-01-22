Nairobi West Prison to host regional cross country championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action in the senior women's 10km race at the National Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Nairobi West Prison to host regional cross country championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 22, 2025 – The Nairobi Regional Cross Country Championships is set for this Friday (January 24) at the Nairobi West Prison Grounds, with hundreds of athletes from around the city expected to compete.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking ahead of the D-Day, Athletics Kenya (AK) Nairobi region chair Barnaba Korir said they expect a bumper entry of competitors as athletes prepare for the National Cross Country Championships.

“We have athletes from Nairobi region coming together to showcase the best of Kenya’s running talent. Many of them train in Ngong’ and come from different parts of the country — diverse languages, different cultures,” Korir said.

Competition is projected to be cutthroat as different elite athletes battle to make the Nairobi team for the national championships.

At the last edition, Stephen Lemayan and Evangeline Makena were crowned champions in the senior men and women’s 10km races respectively.

Lemayan clocked 29:19.3 to cut the tape, ahead of Aron Kipkoech (30:02.6) and Brian Kiptoo (30:10.3) in second and third respectively.

Makena timed 35:21.3 to finish in front of Lydia Nyangisera (35:35.9) and Catherine Njihia (35:49.7) who took second and third respectively.

Friday’s event follows the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Cross Country Championships held in the past week at the Ngong’ Racecourse and Prisons Staff Training College respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The National Cross Country Championships are set for February 8 at the Eldoret Sports Club.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved