New Manchester City defender Vitor Reis. PHOTO/MANCHESTER CITY X

Man City sign Reis in £29.6m deal from Palmeiras

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 21, 2025 – Manchester City have completed the signing of teenage defender Vitor Reis in a £29.6m move from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Reis, a right-footed central defender, has made 22 appearances for Palmeiras and has represented Brazil’s Under-17s on nine occasions.

Palmeiras had hoped to keep Reis on loan for the remainder of the season but City have insisted that the Brazilian moves this month.

“This is a dream come true, since I was a young kid I’ve always dreamt with an opportunity just like this one and play for a club as big as City,” said Reis.

“The magnitude of Manchester City, its history and its structure. When the door knocked and it was Manchester City, I knew there wasn’t anywhere else to go.”

The Brazilian is City’s second signing of the January transfer window after Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

City’s Premier League title defence has been undermined by injury problems this season, particularly in defence.

The club hope to complete a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush before the window closes.

