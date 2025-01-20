'Hungry' bankers to sharpen teeth for more bite in Kenya Cup - Capital Sports
KCB players celebrate a try against Nakuru. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

‘Hungry’ bankers to sharpen teeth for more bite in Kenya Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 20, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC coach Oliver Mang’eni says the team still lack a killer instinct despite a flawless run in the Kenya Cup thus far.

Mang’eni says they still have levels to go to decisively put their opponents to the sword.

“I feel there’s a bit more work to do especially with regards to our killer instinct…and just having the X-factor coming into play,” he said.

The bankers beat Nakuru RFC 34-5 at their Ruaraka Club backyard over the weekend to continue their unbeaten run in the top flight.

It was their lowest-scoring game in five weekends, having brushed aside South Coast Pirates (88-05), Kisumu RFC (82-03), Strathmore Leos (43-08) and Mwamba RFC (80-22) with reckless abandon.

Their next date is with Kenyatta University Blak Blad at the latter’s Kenyatta University Grounds on January 24.

KCB’s Davis Chenge battles with Nakuru’s Fidel Wekesa. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Mang’eni says they are plotting for the Yudhee who have proved to pack a punch of their own.

“We just have to go back to the drawing board and look at what didn’t work for our game against Nakuru…especially our finishing. We also had a litany of errors that we have to fix and we need to have a quick turnaround because Saturday is just tomorrow,” he said.

The former KCB top lock will be keeping faith with the players who have spurred the bankers to five out of five wins so far.

“There have to be some new faces in the team but we will try and maintain the majority of the new faces we have used today. From the stats, they are the ones who are looking better but of course we have to make some few changes here and there,” Mang’eni said.

The bankers lead the Kenya Cup standings with 25 points, same as defending champions Kabras Sugar who thrashed Mwamba 73-0 in their last match at the Kakamega Showground.  

