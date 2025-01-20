Confidence brewing in Tusker after big win over ‘husband of teams’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 20, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere says the team are increasingly getting confident about their league title chances after cementing their lead at the top with a win over Gor Mahia.

Okere says their improved performances has worked wonders for their self-belief, from the technical bench to the players.

“First of all, I want to thank God for the three points. The boys gave it their all in Sunday’s game and they followed instructions to the letter. Even the Bible says if you follow instructions then you will be rewarded. It is a win that gives us a lot of confidence…from the players to the technical bench, including me as the head coach,” Okere said.

Ryan Wesley Ogam scored a brace to extend his tally at the topscorer’s chart to 15 goals as the brewers beat the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League defending champions 2-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

The win extended their lead at the top to 33 points, three ahead of second-placed Kenya Police FC.

Reflecting on their win, Okere said they had studied their opponents before the game and knew how to hit where it hurts.

“We had analysed them well before we came into the game…as we do for any other match. Our strategy was to ensure we first cement our lead at the top of the table and do our best to take all the three points. Congratulations to Tusker, our management, the players and even the fans,” the former Harambee Starlets head coach said.

The gaffer was also full of praise for Ogam, predicting that there is more to come from the marksman.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He is just getting what he asked God for…if you ask it shall be given to you. He asked God that he would score at least 15 goals by the close of the first half of the season. I know there is more to come from him, more goals from him,” Okere said.

Tusker will be hoping to tighten their grip on the league lead in the coming round of fixtures.