Nondies hand Quins first Kenya Cup defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2025 – Nondescripts RFC handed Kenya Harlequin their first loss of the 2024/25 Kenya Cup, edging them 26-24 at the Ngong’ Racecourse on Saturday evening.

The Red Lions drew first blood with a converted try before Quins responded in kind in a fiery start to proceedings.

Moses Begi restored Nondies’ advantage, going over the try line before Fidens Tony added the extras.

Hillary Baraza then made it 19-7 for the record Kenya Cup champions before successful conversion between the posts extended the lead to 21-7, going into halftime.

Quins came back a different beast in the second half and were repaid for their determination with a try by captain Sheldon Kahi.

Up stepped Evin Asena for the successful conversion to make it 21-14 – and add the spice to what was turning out to be an interesting clash.

However, Nondies pulled one back for a 26-14 lead before another try by coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s boys.

Leon Nyang added more bite to the game, scoring the fourth try of the game for the Quins to make for a nervy ending to the encounter.