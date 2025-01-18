Solskjaer confirmed as new Besiktas boss - Capital Sports
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United after a string of bad results

English Premiership

Solskjaer confirmed as new Besiktas boss

Published

ISTANBUL, Turkey, January 18, 2025 – Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as the new head coach of Besiktas.

The 51-year-old Norwegian has signed an 18-month deal – with an option for the 2026-27 season – in what is his first managerial position since being sacked by United in 2021.

Besiktas – 16-time champions of the Turkish Super Lig – are sixth in the table and have been without a permanent boss since Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst left in November.

“We believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make significant contributions to our club, and we warmly welcome him to the Besiktas family, wishing him great success,” said the Istanbul club.

The former striker replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis at Old Trafford in December 2018, before signing a three-year contract in March 2019.

He guided the Red Devils to a second-place Premier League finish and Europa League final during his time in charge, but he was dismissed following a poor run of form and left the club without winning a trophy.

Before his appointment by United, Solskjaer had two stints in charge of Molde and one at Cardiff City.

As a player, he scored 126 goals in 11 seasons for United from 1996 to 2007, including the winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

Besiktas are 28th in the Europa League table – a point outside the play-off spots with two games remaining in the group stage of a competition that also features United.

Solskjaer faces an away trip to Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on 4 May in the Super Lig.

