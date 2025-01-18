Sh20 Maybets stake lands Homabay Electrician Sh500,000 on Maybets - Capital Sports
Walter all smiles receiving his cheque

Kenya

Sh20 Maybets stake lands Homabay Electrician Sh500,000 on Maybets

Published

HOMABAY, Kenya, Jan 18 – Walter Okeyo Okombo, an auto electrician from Homabay, is the talk of the town after turning a Sh20 bet into a life-changing Sh 500,000 Daily Jackpot win on betting platform Maybets.

Having only joined the platform late last year after being referred by a friend, Walter struck gold on his very first attempt.

Expressing his joy, Okombo revealed plans to invest his winnings in expanding his auto electrical business and providing better support for his family. He said, “This win came as a pleasant surprise. I will use the money to boost my business and ensure my family has a brighter future.”

Okombo’s story is a testament to the incredible opportunities available on Maybets, where small stakes can lead to big wins. The Daily Jackpot, one of Maybets’ most popular offerings, allows punters to win up to Ksh 500,000 with a minimal stake of just Ksh 20. Even players who don’t predict correctly can benefit from bonuses for nine correct picks and stake refund for zero correct picks.

Maybets also runs the Jazika Weekly Jackpot, a better option for punters seeking even bigger rewards. For just Ksh 49, players can stand a chance to win a grand prize of Ksh 10,000,000, with generous bonuses for 11 and 12 correct predictions, and even a stake refund for zero correct picks.

“At Maybets, we believe in rewarding our players generously, and Walter’s incredible win is a perfect example of how anyone can turn small bets into big dreams,” said Aggrey Sayi CEO Maybets. “We congratulate him and look forward to seeing more winners celebrate their success stories.”

With innovative gaming features, attractive bonuses, and a commitment to responsible betting, Maybets continues to provide thrilling experiences for its growing community of players.

For anyone dreaming of hitting the jackpot, Okombo’s remarkable win serves as a powerful reminder: a single bet could change your life.

