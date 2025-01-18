Knock-on effects: Esports tipped to grow in Kenya after NOCK recognition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2025 – Global Esports Federation (GEF) vice president Tommy Sithole believes the future of the sport in Kenya is bright after the recognition of the Kenya Electronic Sports Federation (KESF) by the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (Nock).

Sithole believes this will bode enhance the uptake of the sport in the country and Kenya’s stature, especially in the Olympic Esports Games — set to be held for the next 12 years in Saudi Arabia.

“We at the Global Esports Federation (GEF) are excited for the development of Esports in Kenya with the coming together of the Esports Kenya Federation and the NOC Kenya. An early start to the inaugural Olympic Esports Games is a commendable move that highlights being future ready,” Sithole, also the Africa Esports Development Federation president, said.

The federation were inducted as the latest member of Nock on Friday (January 17) in a brief ceremony attended by Nock secretary general Francis Mutuku and KESF president Ronny Lusigi.

Mutuku welcomed the federation to the ‘family’, promising all the support required to produce top athletes to fly the national flag at the international level.

“NOC-K welcomes Esports to the Olympic Family in Kenya and commits to working together with the federation to place athletes at the center, ensuring a strong showing at the Olympic Esports Games 2025 in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

On his part, Lusigi promised that KESF will be an active participant in Nock programmes.

“We appreciate NOC-K for this recognition and believe we can collaboratively prepare Kenya for an excellent performance at the inaugural Olympic Esports Games. Additionally, we look forward to participating in other NOC-K programs that focus on athlete empowerment and capacity building for administrators,” Lusigi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He expressed excitement over the Olympics Esports, noting that the federation will work hard to identify and nurture talents to compete at this premier event.

“The Olympic Esports Games is the best gift we could have asked for. This recognition significantly boosts the profile and legitimacy of our emerging sport,” he said.

Kenya Phygital Cup

The federation has thus far registered 29 county associations across Kenya and organised a number of competitions.

The latest is the Kenya Phygital Cup, which is set for January 25 at the Uhuru Sports Complex, Nairobi.

This unique competition is a hybrid of physical sports (physical) and esports (digital), thus the name Phygital, a discipline governed by the World Phygital Community (WPC).

Sixteen teams each are to feature in two categories of phygital football and phygital basketball.

Phygital football involves a 5v5 soccer match plus a playstation 5 (PS5) match, while phygital basketball involves a 2v2 basketball match plus a playstation 5 match.

“Phygital is a really innovative and exciting concept. In this era of digital advancement, fusing the digital and physical worlds of sport is of great importance to humanity. We look forward to seeing an exciting national competition and a good performance for those who make to Dubai for the Games of the Future 2025 courtesy of the World Phygital Community (WPC),” Lusigi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For the best performing teams at the event, an opportunity to participate at the Games of the Future 2025 in Dubai, UAE, awaits.