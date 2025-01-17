Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks to become Besiktas head coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 17 – Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks to become the new head coach of Besiktas.

If the 51-year-old Norwegian is appointed it will be his first managerial position since being sacked by United in 2021.

Besiktas, who are sixth in the Turkish Super Lig, parted ways with Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November.

“Our company has started negotiations with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the position of Football A team technical director,” the club said in a statement.

That is the head coach role that Van Bronckhorst previously held.

Former striker Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis at Manchester United in December 2018, before signing a three-year contract in March 2019.

He guided the Red Devils to a second-place Premier League finish and Europa League final during his time in charge, but he was dismissed following a poor run of form and left the club without winning a trophy.

Before his appointment by United, Solskjaer had two stints in charge of Molde and one at Cardiff City.

As a player, he scored 126 goals in 11 seasons for United from 1996 to 2007, including the winner in the 1999 Champions League final.