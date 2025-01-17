Here To Stay! Haaland Signs New Man City Deal Until 2034 - Capital Sports
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored twice against Sevilla

English Premier League

Here To Stay! Haaland Signs New Man City Deal Until 2034

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 17 – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has signed a new long-term deal with the club that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034.

The Norwegian joined City from Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club since.

The striker’s previous deal, which reportedly included a release clause, had been due to expire in 2027.

Haaland’s new deal would see the striker remain with City until his 34th birthday should he stay at the club until its expiry in nine-and-a-half years’ time.

The length of Haaland’s deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year deal Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea last August.

“I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club,” said Haaland.

“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank [manager] Pep [Guardiola], his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, said: “The fact he [Haaland] is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player and his love for the club.”

