Why CHAN Group of Death is a blessing for Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2025 – There was a collective cry of despair and disappointment at the Tsavo Ballroom on Wednesday night as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president Macdonald Mariga drew Morocco as Harambee Stars’ first opponents in Pool A of the African Nations Championships in August this year.

The sighs and uneasy laughter continued as Kenya consequently drew Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia for the continental competition, which it will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda.

Looking at the records of their Pool A opponents in this continental competition, it is understandable why a number of Kenyans may be pessimistic about Harambee Stars’ prospects in the event.

After all, Morocco and DRC are the most successful teams in the history of CHAN – each bagging the coveted trophy twice.

The Leopards won the inaugural edition of the competition in 2009 in Ivory Coast, beating Ghana 2-0 in the final.

They clinched their second crown seven years later in Rwanda, courtesy of a 3-0 thrashing of Mali.

On the other hand, the Atlas Lions won their first crown on home soil in 2018, with a 4-0 humiliation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Tanzanian football legend Mrisho Ngasa reveals Angola as Kenya’s second Pool A opponents at CHAN. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

They then successfully defended their crown, two years later in Cameroon, beating Mali 2-0 in the final.

Kenya’s other Pool A opponents have also performed well in the tourney, qualifying for the last four.

Angola were second-place finishers in 2011 in Sudan after losing 3-0 to Tunisia whereas Zambia clinched the bronze medal in 2009 after defeating Senegal 2-1 in the third-place playoff.

Confidence and defiant

The stature of the task that awaits them notwithstanding, Kenyan players, past and present, are optimistic that Stars will be able to hold their own against the giants.

Mariga put up a brave face, noting that Kenya will be well-prepared to go toe-to-toe with their erstwhile opponents.

“I think our group is the pool of death because it has big teams but we as Harambee Stars we are and will be prepared,” the former Harambee Stars midfielder said.

He further pointed to Stars impressive record against Morocco in Kenya as a source of solace to those scared of the battle ahead. FKF president Hussein Mohammed (R) speaks during the official draw for CHAN, accompanied by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia (centre) and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Hassim Magogo. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

“You see that whenever we have played against them here at home, we have always beaten them. So, that is something to look forward to and we will be ready for them when they come. We will do scouting to identify the best players to make the squad. The extra six months gives us enough time to prepare,” the former Inter Milan, Parma and Real Sociedad player said.

Equally defiant in his assessment of the Pool A opponents was former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga who believes these four tough teams will motivate players to work harder in preparations.

“There is no doubt that we are in the Group of Death…it won’t be an easy group but it is just as well. The players can now prepare themselves psychologically knowing that they will be up against tough opponents. This should motivate them to work harder,” he said.

Wanga, who also plied his trade in Angola for Petro Atletico, noted that the match against the southern Africans will be an interesting watch.

“They are very passionate about their local league and most of their players do not like to move abroad. They have a very good team and it will be an interesting match to see how we perform against them. However, I am very confident in us and in our ability to match them,” he said.

On the other hand, Moses Hassim Magogo, president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) was even more optimistic – that the co-hosts will clinch the first three places.

“We are one country, as East Africa, because we share same language and culture and are practically borderless. We want to make sure that EAC finish in the top three…this trophy must not leave this region,” he said.

Tanzania are in Pool B alongside Madagscar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central Africa Republic (CAR).

Meanwhile, Uganda face Niger, Guinea and two more teams yet to qualify in Pool C.

Plotting for Goliath

Kenya Police midfielder Kenneth Muguna, a Stars regular, is looking ahead to the tie and determined to make it out of the group stages.

“It is a great group…if you look at the teams we will face, they are teams that have been at the CHAN before unlike us. However, our inexperience shouldn’t be an issue because we have very good players who can stand up to the occasion and lead us to the knockout stages,” Muguna said.

With the possibility of an opening match against the North Africans, Muguna cannot understate the importance of a stadium packed with Kenyan fans.

“It is very important considering it will be our first match of the group stage and could probably determine our fate in the group. For the fans who will be there in the stadium, I don’t wish to see any empty seat. I hope it will be a full stadium,” he said.

The optimism exuded will be all in vain Stars don’t undertake proper preparations.

This is at the topmost of assistant coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau.

“We now need to intensify the preparations and build a team as we had started with the Mapinduzi Cup. I would say that the team is 80 per cent ready so now what remains is to fill up the 20 per cent. My preference would be for us to have at least eight training sessions per month and work to improve the quality of the league,” the Mathare United head coach said.

The official draw for the CHAN 2024 may have been less kind to Kenya compared to their fellow co-hosts.

However, as the popular adage goes, “to be the best, you have to beat the best;” Kenya have been handed a herculean challenge from which they cannot escape.

The group of death may just be a blessing in disguise by breathing new life into Kenyan football.