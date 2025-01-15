World record holder Chepng'etich, Jepchirchir to battle for glory at London Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruth Chepngetich celebrates after breaking the women's marathon world record in Chicago. PHOTO/World Athletics/X

Athletics

World record holder Chepng’etich, Jepchirchir to battle for glory at London Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 15, 2025 – World marathon record holder Ruth Chepng’etich and women’s only world record holder Peres Jepchirchir are among elite athletes who will be in contention in this year’s London Marathon on April 21.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chepng’etich will be competing in her first marathon since smashing the world record in October last year, clocking 2:09:56 to win the Chicago Marathon for the third time.

She consequently made history as the first female runner to clock a sub-2:10 in the 42km.

On the other hand, Jepchirchir will be back to action since a disappointing campaign at the Paris Olympics in August last year.

She clocked 2:26:51 to finish a disappointing 15th in the women’s race, and relinquish her title, won three years earlier in Tokyo.

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir set a new women’s only world record at the London Marathon on Sunday CREDIT: TELEGRAPH/ Reuters/Matthew Childs

A successful defence of her London Marathon title will be just what the doctor ordered, as far as amending her disappointing outing in Paris is concerned.

Nonetheless, it won’t be a walk in the park for the Kenyan duo who will have to contend with the threat of the indefatigable, towering figure of Sifan Hassan.

The Dutchwoman has taken to the road races as a fish to water, storming to victory in her debut in London after clocking 2:18:33.

The 31-year-old the wrapped up her 2023 in the best way possible, timing 2:13:44 to win the Chicago Marathon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last year began on an underwhelming note, clocking 2:18:05 to finish fourth in the Tokyo Marathon.

Sifan Hassan wins the London Marathon in 2023.

However, her Paris Olympic campaign showed why she deserves to feature in the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) conversations when she saved the best for last with victory in the women’s 42km.

Hassan overcame an elite field that included Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Jepchirchir, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa and Sharon Lokedi, among others, to cross the finish line first in 2:22:55.

April’s event promises to be the latest episode in what is turning out to be cutthroat competition in the women’s 42km.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved