World record holder Chepng’etich, Jepchirchir to battle for glory at London Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 15, 2025 – World marathon record holder Ruth Chepng’etich and women’s only world record holder Peres Jepchirchir are among elite athletes who will be in contention in this year’s London Marathon on April 21.

Chepng’etich will be competing in her first marathon since smashing the world record in October last year, clocking 2:09:56 to win the Chicago Marathon for the third time.

She consequently made history as the first female runner to clock a sub-2:10 in the 42km.

On the other hand, Jepchirchir will be back to action since a disappointing campaign at the Paris Olympics in August last year.

She clocked 2:26:51 to finish a disappointing 15th in the women’s race, and relinquish her title, won three years earlier in Tokyo. Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir set a new women’s only world record at the London Marathon on Sunday CREDIT: TELEGRAPH/ Reuters/Matthew Childs

A successful defence of her London Marathon title will be just what the doctor ordered, as far as amending her disappointing outing in Paris is concerned.

Nonetheless, it won’t be a walk in the park for the Kenyan duo who will have to contend with the threat of the indefatigable, towering figure of Sifan Hassan.

The Dutchwoman has taken to the road races as a fish to water, storming to victory in her debut in London after clocking 2:18:33.

The 31-year-old the wrapped up her 2023 in the best way possible, timing 2:13:44 to win the Chicago Marathon.

Last year began on an underwhelming note, clocking 2:18:05 to finish fourth in the Tokyo Marathon. Sifan Hassan wins the London Marathon in 2023.

However, her Paris Olympic campaign showed why she deserves to feature in the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) conversations when she saved the best for last with victory in the women’s 42km.

Hassan overcame an elite field that included Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Jepchirchir, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa and Sharon Lokedi, among others, to cross the finish line first in 2:22:55.

April’s event promises to be the latest episode in what is turning out to be cutthroat competition in the women’s 42km.