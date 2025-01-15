Police compound Posta Rangers relegation woes with last gasp winner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 15, 2025 – Kenya Police continued their hot streak in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday afternoon.

Fans had yet to take their seat before the mailmen surprised the law enforcers with the first goal, a gift on a platter from Police keeper Job Ochieng’ to Shami Kibwana.

Ochieng’ failed to deal effectively with a backpass from Charles Ouma in the second minute, allowing the marauding Kibwana to nick the ball and tap into an empty net for the opener.

Afande were not behind for long, however, Brian Okoth levelling matters with a header two minutes later.

Lurking at the tail-end of the left post, Okoth rose highest to head in an Abud Omar freekick.

They then assumed the driving seat in the 54th minute when Alfred Lelu headed in Daniel Sakari’s long throw-in into the net.

It was a just reward for Police who had been chipping hard at their opponents’ defence.

However, the relegation threatened Posta just wouldn’t be policed into submission, drawing level in the 67th minute with a well-worked equaliser.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A pass from the deep landed at the feet of Lewis Shivachi who expertly back-heeled it into the path of Oliver Maloba, the former Gor Mahia and Nairobi City Stars winger converting beautifully from close range.

For all their gutsy performance, coach Samuel ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges collapsed at the death, allowing Marvin Nabwire to head in the decider in the 93rd minute.

The midfielder outjumped Posta defenders to head in Sakari’s corner from the left and hoist Police to third on the FKF PL standings with 27 points.