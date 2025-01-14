FKF vow stern action after referees assaulted in Embu, Webuye

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 14, 2025 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have vowed to take stern action against culprits responsible for the alleged harassment and physical assault of match officials in two encounters over the weekend.

In a statement, the Leagues and Competitions Committee (LCC) said they have received comprehensive match reports on the same and will make a decision by Thursday this week.

“The Federation has received detailed match reports from the referees’ department concerning these incidents. The FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee (LCC) is following up with the clubs involved to obtain their responses regarding these matters promptly,” Peter ‘Kass Kass’ Kamau, chair of the LCC, said.

He added: “The LCC, in collaboration with the FKF Leagues and Competitions Manager, will convene a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the reports and determine the necessary course of action. Following this meeting, the committee will issue a comprehensive statement outlining its findings and decisions.”

The two incidents involved a National Super League (NSL) tie between 3K FC and Kibera Blackstars at the Moi Stadium, Embu as well as a Division One fixture between Compel FC and GFE 105 FC at the Ilala Stadium in Webuye.

In the first instance, videos circulating on social media show unidentified goons attacking the referee after the home side lost by a solitary goal.

3K FC were aggrieved after three of their goals were disallowed.

Likewise, the match between Compel FC and GFE 105 was characterised by ugly scenes of fans chasing after the referee following accusations of bias.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The visitors, GFE 105, were leading the match 1-0.

The federation condemned the two incidents and reiterated their commitment to upholding discipline, respect and fairness in Kenyan football.

“We reiterate our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of match officials and promoting the highest standards of sportsmanship and integrity in the game. Violence or intimidation against match officials is unacceptable and will be addressed decisively,” Kamau said.