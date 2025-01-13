Pacers end Cavs' 12-game winning streak - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pacers
Pacers
Pascal Siakam scored 25 points for the Pacers. PHOTO/Pacers/X

English Premiership

Pacers end Cavs’ 12-game winning streak

Published

INDIANA, United States, January 13, 2025 – The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 12-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday night with a 108-93 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Cavaliers have risen to top of the eastern conference thanks to a recent run including wins against rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

But Andrew Nembhard, who top scored with 19 points, and Pascal Siakam, who hit 18 points, combined to help the Pacers to victory.

It was the Cavaliers’ first defeat since 8 December and just their fifth from 38 matches this season.

“There was nothing to lose, this is the best team in the league right now,” said Nembhard.

“We had to play hard, play together, and put some more physicality in the game on the defensive side of the ball, and play off of that.”

The Cavaliers, who are 40.3% from three pointers this season, made just 11 (26.8%) of 41 against the Pacers.

Reflecting on the loss, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said: “What disappointed me was our first half was phenomenal, defensively, and then the second half, we fell off. We couldn’t sustain our defence.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NBA results – 12 January

Detroit Pistons 123-114 Toronto Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves 125-127 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 98- 119 Miami Heat

NY Knicks 140-106 Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks 101-112 Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards 95-136 Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic 104-99 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 120-119 New Orleans Pelicans

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved