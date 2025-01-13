‘Arsenal need a striker’ – but who could they sign?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13, 2025 – Arsenal’s exit from the FA Cup on Sunday, losing on penalties to 10-man Manchester United, again highlighted a major weakness in their squad – the lack of a world class centre-forward.

The Gunners are second in the Premier League and are joint third top scorers on 39 from 20 games.

However, they are only sixth in terms of big chance conversion rate all season and eighth since 1 December. And they are the only side in the top six to not have a goalscorer in double figures.

Kai Havertz, who is playing the centre-forward role despite not being a natural number nine, is their top scorer in the league on seven.

And their shortcomings in front of goal have been ruthlessly exposed in their past two games in particular.

Arsenal had 23 shots but only three on target in their 2-0 League Cup semi-final first-leg defeat by Newcastle. They had seven on target from 26 shots against Manchester United, with their goal being a deflected effort from defender Gabriel.

They suffered another injury blow to an attacking player in that game, with Gabriel Jesus, by no means prolific but at least more of a natural fit through the central areas, taken off on a stretcher in the first half.

Former Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott told BBC Sport: “It’s like everyone else has said before. Arsenal need a striker at this time because it would have been a completely different story.

“Arsenal have gone from being a free-flowing forward line, exciting the crowd, to going a bit stale at Emirates Stadium. You need players to do something differently and they haven’t got that at the moment.”

Mikel Arteta has only one won trophy as Arsenal boss, the 2020 FA Cup, and Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time record scorer, believes the Gunners will miss out on silverware this season if they do not strengthen.

“I said it at the beginning of the season, I felt that’s what they needed and I think that would possibly cost them the league not investing in that position,” said Shearer.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards agreed, adding: “The difference between Arsenal winning the league or winning these ties is just a centre-forward.

“It’s hard, you can’t just go out and get a number nine, there’s not that many in world football.”

So who will Arsenal be looking at this transfer window? Here are nine number nines they could be after.

Jonathan David (Lille)

2024-25 stats (all competitions). Appearances: 28. Goals: 17. Assists: 5. Minutes per goal: 133.2.

Lille striker Jonathan David is currently the joint top goalscorer in France’s Ligue 1 and has netted four goals in this season’s Champions League, but could still play for the Gunners in the competition from the knockout phases.

The 24-year-old Canada international has been in fine form this season and would be one of the cheaper options on this list with his contract expiring this summer.

Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

2024-25 stats (all competitions). Appearances: 20. Goals: 8. Assists: 2. Minutes per goal: 183.4.

England Under-21 striker Liam Delap has been a big hit for Ipswich Town since his move for an initial fee of £15m from Manchester City in the summer, scoring eight goals.

Former England striker Gary Lineker said he had been impressed by the 21-year-old and added: “Arsenal could go for a young, up-and-coming one, because once they’re proven you can’t get them.

‘Delap has got a real something about him.

Jhon Duran (Aston Villa)

2024-25 stats (all competitions). Appearances: 26. Goals: 12. Assists: 0. Minutes per goal: 81.3.

Jhon Duran is another 21-year-old with a bright future. The Colombia international has earned a reputation this year as a super sub for Aston Villa, often coming off the bench to score vital goals.

One of those strikes saw him make an impact as a substitute and score the winner in Villa’s 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League in October.

He signed a new long-term deal at Villa in October but, with Ollie Watkins the club’s main striker, could a big bid tempt the Midlands club?

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting)

2024-25 stats (league only). Appearances: 17. Goals: 21. Assists: 2. Minutes per goal: 72.1.

One of two Swedish strikers on this list, Viktor Gyokeres, a former Coventry City forward, has been in superb form for Portuguese side Sporting.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United, which would see him reunited with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, but his goalscoring record is attracting clubs from across Europe. He reportedly has a release clause in his contract of 100m euro (£83.1m).

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

2024-25 stats (all competitions). Appearances: 22. Goals: 15. Assists: 4. Minutes per goal: 117.5.

The most unlikely one on the list.

Arsenal witnessed first hand just what Sweden international Alexander Isak could do as he scored one and made one in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over the Gunners in last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Newcastle are adamant they do not want to sell the 25-year-old, who is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe with 14 goals in his past 15 matches in all competitions.

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt)

2024-25 stats (all competitions). Appearances: 25. Goals: 19. Assists: 11. Minutes per goal: 104.2.

Manchester City are after the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who is second in the Bundesliga goalscoring charts behind England captain Harry Kane.

The 25-year-old Egyptian’s stats are impressive and he has either scored or contributed an assist 30 times already this season in all competitions, so could Arsenal get him to sign for them?

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, on loan from Napoli)

2024-25 stats (league only). Appearances: 13. Goals: 10. Assists: 4. Minutes per goal: 93.2.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, helped Napoli win the Italian title in 2022-23. He looked set to leave the club last summer on a permanent transfer but went on loan to Turkish side Galatasaray, where he has been in prolific form.

Richards felt Osimhen would be perfect for Arsenal and said: “The one I looked at as maybe short term was Osimhen. The problems he’s had at Napoli, he’s been allowed to go on loan in Turkey.

“But he’s a proven goalscorer at that level, in the Champions League as well.”

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

2024-25 stats (all competitions). Appearances: 24. Goals: 12. Assists: 3. Minutes per goal: 140.3.

Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko has long been linked with a move to Arsenal as he continues to rapidly build his reputation at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old is 6ft 5in and would definitely add something completely different to the Gunners’ current attacking options. However, he did sign a new long-term deal with the Germans in the summer.

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

2024-25 stats (all competitions). Appearances: 23. Goals: 12. Assists: 2. Minutes per goal: 156.0.

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract runs until June 2026, is another big targetman that has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time.

The 24-year-old is 6ft 3in and enjoying another fine season in Italy with Juventus, who had signed him in January 2022, with the Gunners missing out on the forward.