Ulinzi Stars' Staphod Odhiambo (L) and Leshan Mootian celebrate against Ulinzi Stars. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE X

Kenyan Premier League

Odhiambo strikes as Ulinzi Stars edge out stubborn Mara Sugar

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2025 – Staphod Odhiambo scored as Ulinzi Stars beat Mara Sugar to collect their second consecutive win in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

The soldiers were relentless from the start, Leshan Mootian carving out the first clear cut chance in the 11th minute with a dangerous, low cross into the box.

However, the sugar millers’ keeper Felix Adoyo was quick to pick up the cross, with dangerman Enosh Ochieng’ lurking in the vicinity.

Odhiambo had the next opportunity to draw first blood, heading Felix Otieno’s cross in the 15th minute, which Adoyo was hawk-eyed to parry out for a corner.

Three minutes later, Adoyo bailed out the league newbies, punching away Bildad Abong’a’s shot from a corner.

Ulinzi goalkeeper Ricks Omondi was then called into action in the 22nd minute, having to make a double save to deny Noah Jangongo.

The forward did well to run into space and latch onto Awita Batts’ overhead pass, which he controlled beautifully before firing directly at Omondi who blocked it and rushed to smother it before Jangongo could get a second bite of the cherry.

Ochieng’ had the ball in the net in the 36th minute after connecting well with Brian Kafero’s low cross from the left.

However, the goal was disallowed after the forward was adjudged to have strayed into the offside trap.

Nonetheless, Mara’s resistance finally broke in the 75th minute.

Boniface Muchiri, fresh from Harambee Stars’ Mapinduzi Cup campaign in Zanzibar, floated a freekick into the danger area, finding an unmarked Odhiambo whose bullet header caught Adoyo unawares.

