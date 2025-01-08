Tusker star forward Ogam eyes shine at CHAN - Capital Sports
Ryan Ogam celebrates his goal Kenya's second of the match

Football

Tusker star forward Ogam eyes shine at CHAN

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam says he is optimistic of making the Harambee Stars final squad for next month’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Ogam has been in sensational form for his club, scoring 13 goals with two assists in 11 matches. He was initially signed as a midfielder from then second-tier side Rainbow FC but converted to a striker by coach Charles Okere.

He has started Kenya’s two Mapinduzi Cup matches, and scored his first international goal in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Tanzania mainland.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, the striker, who just recently turned 20, says playing for the national team in an international tournament is his big dream.

“My ambition is to make the squad that plays in CHAN in February. I know I have the abilities and I have worked hard to prove it on the pitch. For me, it is an honour to get such a chance to represent my country and that is what I am working hard towards. I know it is not easy as there are also several good strikers around, but I will give my best to get the chance,” Ogam told Telecomasia.net.

