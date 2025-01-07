Spurs trigger extension in Son contract until 2026 - Capital Sports
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Liverpool

English Premiership

Spurs trigger extension in Son contract until 2026

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 7, 2025 – Tottenham have triggered an option to extend forward Son Heung-min’s contract by a year, until the summer of 2026.

The 32-year-old joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has scored 169 goals in 431 appearances for the club.

The South Korea international has 125 goals and 68 assists in 320 Premier League outings.

He was part of a Spurs side that reached the club’s first Champions League final in 2019 and helped them finish fifth in the top flight last season.

Tottenham are 12th in the current campaign, with Son scoring five goals and registering six assists in 17 top-flight appearances.

The north London side have made the announcement prior to the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at home to Liverpool on Wednesday.

