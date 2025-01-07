Mvurya promises open door policy at Talanta Plaza for all stakeholders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2025 – “I will work closely with all of you for the growth of Kenyan sports.”

This was the overarching theme of Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya’s speech when he officially assumed the reins at Talanta Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Mining and Blue Economy CS was transferred to the Sports ministry in a mini-reshuffle by President William Ruto on December 19 last year.

He takes over from Kipchumba Murkomen who has been shifted to the Ministry of Interior, National Government and Security.

Speaking during the brief handover ceremony, Mvurya said he is more than raring to go, to build on the successes of his predecessors. Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya (C) and his predecessor Kipchumba Murkomen (L) inspect ongoing works at Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/RAMOND MAKHAYA

“Therefore as I take over, I want to thank the Principal Secretary (Peter Tum) and the CSs Kipchumba Murkomen, and Ababu Namwamba, who was here before because of the solid foundation and progressive momentum they have put in place,” he said.

The former Kwale governor added: “As I take over, I want to say that I will work closely with all of you to ensure that I provide the necessary leadership support to realise the different mandate and responsibilities you have in your respective portfolio.”

‘CHAN on my mind’

A crowded in-tray awaits the new CS who will have to quickly get the hang of things at Talanta Plaza, ahead of a busy year for Kenyan sports.

Top on the list is the African Nations Championships (CHAN), which Kenya is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania from February 1-28.

Construction works have been ongoing at the designated venues for the championships – Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums – as well as the respective training pitches – Kasarani annex, Police Sacco Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex. Ongoing works at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

On Tuesday, Mvurya was taken on a familiarisation tour of the pitches by his predecessor, Murkomen.

The CS expressed satisfaction with the progress, declaring emphatically that the continental competition is on schedule.

“Yesterday I had a virtual meeting with my colleagues from Uganda and Tanzania…a meeting which I chaired…and we confirmed that we will have the CHAN and Kenya in particular will be ready to host the competition without any challenges,” he said.

He urged the relevant stakeholders to prepare extensively in their respective areas, including for the national football team, Harambee Stars. Immediate former Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen (C) gives a familiarisation tour to his successor, Salim Mvurya (R) at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“Our football colleagues should also prepare Harambee Stars so that our football team can also emerge the best in this tournament. I am happy that Mapinduzi Cup is going on in Zanzibar and at some point, I hope we will be able to go there and cheer them in the finals,” Mvurya said.

Final words of advice

Speaking at the same time, Murkomen urged his successor to deal ruthlessly with rogue federations.

“For you, you’d have to wear your other hat of a politician and knock a lot of things here to be able to deal with federations. And since we unlocked FKF, you will need to unlock many other federations to ensure many young Kenyans get the opportunities to exploit their talents,” Murkomen said.

He pinpointed briefcase federations as an impediment to the growth of Kenyan sportspersons.

“There are many briefcase federations in the country and I say so with a lot of confidence. Many federations that do not have legitimacy and are a one-man show for someone to make money for himself,” he said.

The immediate former CS promised to continuously work closely with the Sports ministry in his new capacity.