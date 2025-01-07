Fury would be ‘massive favourite’ against Joshua – Jones

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 7, 2025 – Tyson Fury would be a “massive favourite” against Anthony Joshua if the heavyweights fight this year, says former world super-featherweight champion Barry Jones.

British rivals Joshua and Fury have long been linked with fighting each other and are both coming off defeats in world title bouts.

Fury, 36, has already said he has no plans to retire following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk and Jones believes the Gypsy King showed against Usyk he has “plenty left” to give to boxing.

“Fury is a massive favourite but I think in general he was always a slight favourite [against Joshua],” Jones told the 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce podcast.

“He’ll want the Joshua fight because he’s almost beaten every fighter of his generation. It might be a different Joshua but it’s a different Fury.

“I think to get Joshua on his record in years to come will show how good he is.”

Jones believes the fight will happen in a stadium in the UK, but boxing expert Bunce disagrees.

Joshua, 35, was stopped by Daniel Dubois in their IBF world title fight last September, while Fury was outboxed by Usyk in a points defeat in December.

Bunce says another loss would be a massive blow to either man.

“The loser has a massive amount to lose,” Bunce said.

“Fury can lose to Usyk again no problem, Joshua can lose to Dubois again no problem.

“I just think this is a monumental fight, the loser of that drops a lot of ground pride-wise.”

‘I can’t see how Jonas beats Price’

Welterweight world champions Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas collide on 7 March in the first all-British unification fight of 2025.

Unbeaten Welshwoman Price, the WBA champion, challenges Jonas for her WBC and IBF titles.

Jones says 30 year-old Price is the favourite against Jonas, who at 40 became a two-weight unified champion last December.

“Jonas is a fighter in form, but I think Lauren Price is wrong for her in every facet,” Jones said.

“Price is not the biggest puncher but she’s strong, fast hands and stylistically it’s a hard fight for Natasha at her peak so now, she knows it’s a not a fight she would [have wanted to] take.”

“I think Price can be braver with her movement and although it will be an entertaining fight, I can’t see how Natasha wins.”