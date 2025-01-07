Football on the menu: FKF Premier League resumes after one-week postponement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2025 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League resumes this weekend with six matches on the card, across the country.

The pick of the bunch will be title chasers Tusker battling high flying Shabana at the Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

The brewers will have to make do without top scorer Ryan Ogam who is on national duty with Harambee Stars at the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

Regardless, coach Charles Okere will fancy his chances against Tore Bobe, who have turned the Gusii Stadium into a fortress after initial struggles at the beginning of the season.

The 13-time league champions lie second on the table with 27 points, same as leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who will not be in action against AFC Leopards as was earlier scheduled.

Shabana lie ninth, seven points adrift of Saturday’s opponents, having won five, drawn five and lost the same number of games.

Elsewhere, Murang’a Seal will hope to continue their newfound winning run when they visit struggling Bidco United at the Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Murang’a beat relegation candidates Talanta by a solitary strike on matchweek 15 as Bidco suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sofapaka.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

History makers Talanta — by virtue of appointing the first ever female coach in the league — face Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday evening.

Abana ba Ingo ground out a 1-1 draw against the rampaging Kenya Police in their last match and will be out to go one better against Jackline Juma’s boys.

Sunday also features a ‘slumboys’ derby between Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks at the Dandora Stadium.

The two come into the match with mixed fortunes from matchweek 15: Mathare beat Shabana 1-0 to stem the tide of their losing run as Sharks lost by the same scoreline to league champions Gor Mahia.

Meanwhile, Nairobi City Stars will be hoping to make amends for their 2-1 defeat to Ulinzi Stars with victory against bottom side Posta Rangers.

The mailmen boast 11 points only, having won twice and lost seven games, which compelled them to relieve head coach Bernard Kawinzi of his duties.

The two sides clash in a lunchtime fixture at the Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday.

Ulinzi Stars will be hoping their win over Simba wa Nairobi is the spark for a blazing run in 2025.

The soldiers face newbies Mara Sugar at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday, hoping for a win to take them further away from the danger zone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the sugar millers will be a different cup of tea as they have shown in the way they have stood up to the big boys with their fearless style of play.

George Midenyo’s side played a thrilling encounter with KCB in their last match, ultimately going down 4-3.

They lie tenth on the log with 19 points, three adrift of the soldiers who are in 15th.

Other matches postponed for this weekend include Gor Mahia v Sofapaka and Kenya Police v Bandari