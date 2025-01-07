England have ‘power’ to boycott Afghanistan match – MP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 7, 2025 – England’s men’s players have the “power” to make their own stand and refuse to play Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy, according to Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) met with Antoniazzi on Tuesday after she sent a cross-party letter to the governing body, signed by nearly 200 UK politicians, which called on the ECB to boycott the fixture.

Those UK politicians want the team to refuse to play the 50-over match in Lahore on 26 February and take a stand against the Taliban regime’s assault on women’s rights.

Women’s participation in sport has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, and many of Afghanistan’s female players left the country for their own safety.

In the wake of her meeting with the ECB, where the governing body maintained its non-committal position on a boycott, Antoniazzi told BBC Sport that England’s players can choose to make their own stand on the issue.

“The power lies in the team. The power lies in the people that play the sport. The power lies with them – it’s in their hands,” the MP for Gower said.

“How big is England cricket? It’s huge. They have a huge standing in the world of sport and they do have an influence, and I want them to realise that that influence is what they should use to make a difference.”

The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) declined to comment on the prospect of individual England players potentially boycotting the fixture, but told BBC Sport it is “an extremely complex issue”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A spokesperson said: “The PCA is appalled at the abhorrent treatment of the women and girls under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

“The PCA continues to engage with the ECB and the World Cricketers’ Association on the matter.”

As the matter relates to individual player views the ECB did not feel it was appropriate to comment.

International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations state full membership is conditional upon having women’s cricket teams and pathway structures in place.

However, Afghanistan’s men’s team have been allowed to participate in ICC tournaments seemingly without any sanctions.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said on Monday the ECB will engage with the UK government, other international boards and the ICC to “explore all possible avenues for meaningful change”, but acknowledged there were “diverse perspectives” on the subject.

“We understand the concerns raised by those who believe that a boycott of men’s cricket could inadvertently support the Taliban’s efforts to suppress freedoms and isolate Afghan society,” Gould said.

“It’s crucial to recognise the importance of cricket as a source of hope and positivity for many Afghans, including those displaced from the country.”

Antoniazzi felt the ECB’s non-committal response to a boycott “didn’t show any sort of backbone”, and was critical when asked about Gould’s comments on cricket providing hope in Afghanistan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added: “What about women? Where is the hope for the women? Where’s the hope for women that want to play sport, want to go to school, that want to be able to work? Where is the hope for them?

“This is a bigger issue around sex-apartheid that I feel very strongly about. I do hope that they can see their way to making strides and speaking out”.

ICC should ‘deliver on its own rules’ – PM

Gould also urged “a coordinated, ICC-wide approach” on Monday, which he felt would be “more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members”, and said the ECB would “actively advocate” on “further international action”.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the ECB “making representations” to the ICC.

He agreed cricket had been a “beacon of hope” for Afghanistan, but the ICC should “clearly deliver on its own rules” that state countries should have both men and women’s teams.

BBC Sport has approached the ICC for comment.

More than 20 Afghan women’s cricketers managed to leave the country after the Taliban’s return to power and are currently living in Australia.

England have played Afghanistan three times in one-day internationals and T20 internationals – all at ICC events – and lost their most recent meeting at the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pakistan and neutral venue Dubai will host the eight-team Champions Trophy from 19 February to 9 March. Australia and South Africa join England and Afghanistan in Group B, while Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh meet in Group A.