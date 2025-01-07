Djokovic and Murray join forces in Melbourne - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Old rivals: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Tennis

Djokovic and Murray join forces in Melbourne

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 7, 2025 – It is a sight few could have foreseen a few months ago – but now it is likely to be one of the star attractions at the Australian Open.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray have practised together in Melbourne for the first time before the first Grand Slam of 2025 begins on Sunday.

Djokovic, who is targeting a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and historic 25th Grand Slam crown, announced the surprise appointment of long-time rival and good friend Murray to his team in late November.

The pair, both 37, were born seven days apart, but Britain’s three-time major winner Murray ended his playing career following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in August.

The former rivals partnered during the off-season after Olympic champion Djokovic parted ways with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic.

It is Murray’s first coaching role since he retired and footage on Tuesday showed the former world number one closely watching men’s record 24-time major winner Djokovic hitting at Melbourne Park.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved