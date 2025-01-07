CAF increases CHAN Prize Money by 75% as Winner to receive Ksh 453 million

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Tuesday announced that the Prize Money of the Winner of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from February has been increased by 75 percent.

The winner will now receive Ksh 453 million (USD 3.5 million).

CAF also announced that the total Prize Money of the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 has been increased to Ksh 1.3 billion (USD 10.4 million) which is an increase of 32%.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “We are excited about the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 and have significantly increased the Prize Money of the Winner to USD 3.5 million which is an increase of 75%.”

He added, “We have also increased the total Prize Money of the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 to USD 10.4 million which is a 32 % increase.”

“The CHAN is an important Competition for the development and growth of Africa-based football players and talented young players and will contribute significantly to the global competitiveness of African football and CAF Competitions. This Competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide.”

The CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 will start on Saturday 1 February 2025 and the final will take place on Friday 28 February 2025.

The following 17 countries have already qualified for the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola and Madagascar.

Two additional countries will also participate in the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 after qualifying from the remaining matches.

-By CAF Online-