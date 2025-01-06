Matsuyama wins PGA Tour opener with record 35 under par - Capital Sports
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with the trophy after winning in a one-hole playoff against Russell Henley during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Golf

Matsuyama wins PGA Tour opener with record 35 under par

Published

KAPALUA, Hawaii, January 6, 2025 – Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama set a new PGA Tour record score for 72 holes of 35 under par in winning the season-opening event at The Sentry in Hawaii.

The 2021 Masters champion carded a final round 65 to make history on the Plantation Course in Kapalua.

He beat the previous record of 34 under, set by Cameron Smith at the same course in 2022.

Matsuyama’s eight-under-par fourth round included an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey, with the 32-year-old sinking a birdie on the 18th to break Smith’s record.

“That last putt, it felt like if I make it, it’s going to be the record, so I’m so happy that it went in,” said Matsuyama through a translator.

“I was able to get a great off-season and get a fresh start this week and play well so it’s a great way to start.”

American Collin Morikawa, who started the final round one shot behind Matsuyama, claimed second place on 32 under following a final round 67.

“He [Matsuyama] just never let up,” Morikawa said. “I just knew I had to be on top of everything, and just kind of let a few slip on that front nine.

“Just going through the shots I left out there, there was a good handful that I wish I could have back.

“I know there is a lot of positives, and it’s going to take me a few hours or a day to get over it.”

England’s Harry Hall finished on 23 under, while compatriot Aaron Rai was two shots further back along with Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.

