Keane appointed boss of Hungarian side Ferencvaros

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 6, 2025 – Former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane has been appointed manager of Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Keane, the Republic of Ireland’s record cap holder and goalscorer, left Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv last June after a year in charge.

The former Tottenham and Liverpool forward guided the club to the Israeli Premier League title and league cup last campaign and also reached the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Keane began his coaching career in 2018 as the player-manager of ATK in India.

He has since had spells as assistant manager with the Irish national team, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

The 44-year-old succeeds Dutchman Pascal Jansen, who left to take over as New York City manager last week.

Ferencvaros are second in the Hungarian league and 16th in the Europa League table.