Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match at Roland Garros. PHOTO/Roland Garros/X

Djokovic still has ‘trauma’ over Covid deportation

Published

BRISBANE, Australia, January 6, 2025 – Novak Djokovic says he still experiences “trauma” when he visits Melbourne, three years after he was deported because of Australia’s Covid-19 regulations.

Djokovic, who was not vaccinated against the virus, had his visa cancelled by the Australian government on “health and good order” grounds.

He was forced to stay at an immigration hotel for five days while he unsuccessfully appealed against the decision and was eventually forced to leave the country, meaning he missed the 2022 Australian Open.

Djokovic returned to Melbourne the following year, with Covid restrictions eased, and went on to win the Grand Slam for a record 10th time.

The Serb, 37, is back in Australia preparing for the 2025 tournament, which begins on Sunday.

“The last couple of times I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration – I had a bit of trauma from three years ago,” Djokovic told Melbourne’s Herald Sun., external

“And some traces still stay there when I’m passing passport control, just checking out if someone from immigration zone is ­approaching.

“The person checking my passport – are they going to take me, detain me again or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling.”

He added: “I don’t hold a grudge. I came right away the year after and I won.

“My parents and whole team were there and it was actually one of the most emotional wins I’ve ever had, considering all that I’d been through the year before.”

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said she prefers to focus on this year’s tournament.

“The responsibility of granting visas is a matter for the federal government and those decisions were made by the federal government at the time,” said Allan, who was part of a government crisis cabinet leading the Australian response to Covid in 2022 – but was not involved in the Djokovic case.

“Covid was tough for all of us. It didn’t matter who you were, where you came from, Covid didn’t discriminate in who it infected, how sick it made you and how sick it made others in our community.”

Australia prime minister Anthony Albanese criticised the previous government’s handling of the situation, particularly the decision to deny Djokovic access to an Orthodox priest in the build-up to Christmas, which is celebrated on 7 January by most Orthodox Christians.

“I made comments at the time about it. I found it astonishing that in the lead up to Christmas, Novak Djokovic was denied by the then federal government the opportunity to see his Orthodox minister, priest, during that period,” said Albanese, who became prime minister in May 2022.

“I think that was something that I think was hard to justify at that time.”

Djokovic is hoping to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title when he competes in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park next week.

