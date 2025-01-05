Pakistan fight back after following on against SA - Capital Sports
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a ball during a past Test match against England in Karachi

Cricket

Pakistan fight back after following on against SA

Published

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, January 5, 2025 – Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Shan Masood put on a 205-run partnership to keep the second Test against South Africa alive.

The visitors had been forced to follow on at Newlands after they were bowled out for 194 on day three.

Responding to South Africa’s first innings total of 615, Masood (102 not out) passed three figures late in the day, while Azam was dismissed on 81 before close by Marco Jansen.

Pakistan began the day on 64-3, trailing South Africa by 314 runs, with the hosts still to bat for a second time.

Former Test captain Azam made 58 before being dismissed by Kwena Maphaka to end his 98-run partnership with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (46).

Azam’s departure started a flurry of Pakistan wickets, with the visitors losing their final seven for 76 runs.

Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, with spinners Keshav Maharaj and Maphaka claiming two each.

With Pakistan trailing by a massive 421 runs, South Africa enforced the follow on only to see Rizwan and Azam record Pakistan’s highest opening-wicket partnership since December 2022.

The tourists still face a daunting task, needing another 208 runs simply to draw level with South Africa, with two days of play remaining.

The Proteas are playing in their final Test match before facing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord’s in June.

Australia booked their place in the final on Sunday, winning the final Test against India in Sydney to seal a 3-1 series win.

