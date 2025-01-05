Liverpool v Manchester United to go ahead at Anfield - Capital Sports
An outside shot of Anfield. PHOTO/REDMEN TV

English Premiership

Liverpool v Manchester United to go ahead at Anfield

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, January 5, 2025 – Liverpool’s Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon will go ahead as planned despite overnight snow at Anfield.

A final safety meeting was held at midday when it was decided the game could kick off as scheduled at 16:30 GMT.

Much of the north-west of England woke up to snow on the ground on Sunday morning and the weather and travel conditions had to be checked before it was ruled the game could be played.

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned,” Liverpool said.

Manchester United confirmed it has “been deemed safe for fans to attend” the match.

An amber weather warning for snow and ice is in place for much of northern England.

The conditions forced airports in Manchester and Liverpool to temporarily close on Sunday morning, while sleet and rain showers are forecast for the area this afternoon.

Liverpool’s Premier League match against rivals Everton was postponed because of the weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh in early December.

The Reds have a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while United are 23 points behind their rivals in 14th place.

The weather has caused disruption further down the football pyramid, with the League Two matches between Chesterfield and Gillingham, and Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon, postponed on Sunday morning.

The Women’s FA Cup third-round tie between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at the City Ground has also been postponed.

Horse racing at Plumpton in Sussex was called off but Sunday’s meeting at Chepstow is expected to go ahead.

