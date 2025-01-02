Knicks extend winning run with victory over Jazz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, January 2, 2025 – The injury-hit New York Knicks extended their winning streak to nine games with a 119-103 victory against the Utah Jazz.

Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns starred for the Knicks, with the latter becoming just the third player in team history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive games.

The Knicks, whose record improved to 24-10, were missing star point guard Jalen Brunson for the first time this season because of a calf issue. Back-up guard Miles McBride sat out with a tight left hamstring.

The Jazz had raced into an 18-8 lead before falling to a fifth straight loss (7-25).

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic scored 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for his 14th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 139-120.

In Detroit, the Pistons’ 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic was overshadowed by a potentially serious leg injury suffered by Jaden Ivey.

The star point guard scored 22 points before injuring his left leg early in the fourth quarter when Orlando’s Cole Anthony collided with his leg while diving for a loose ball.

Ivey’s team-mates were visibly upset when he left the court on a stretcher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Toronto Raptors ended an 11-game losing streak with a 130-113 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, while the New Orleans Pelicans slipped to an 11th consecutive loss in a defeat by the Miami Heat.

The Washington Wizards disposed of the Chicago Bulls 125-107, while the Sacramento Kings overtook the Philadelphia 76ers with a late comeback win in California (113-107).

The Houston Rockets returned to winning ways with a 110-99 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.