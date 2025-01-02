FKF to train more ex-players as scouts to identify talents at grassroots - Capital Sports
CAF boss Patrice Motsepe (left) signs a visitor's book after arriving in Kenya, and welcomed by FKF boss Hussein Mohammed and VP MacDonald Mariga. PHOTO/FKF

Harambee Stars

FKF to train more ex-players as scouts to identify talents at grassroots

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 2, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president Macdonald Mariga has revealed plans to train more ex-players as scouts to identify talents countrywide.

Mariga says these retired players will relieve the national team coach of the burden of scouting for talent.

“We want to build a strong team and of course in that regard, we have to call upon the ex-players to train them as scouts so that they can assist in identification of talent. This is a responsibility that cannot be delegated to the national team coach alone,” the former Harambee Stars midfielder said.

He added that these ex-players will be deployed to all grassroots tournaments.

“We want that these ex-players will be present across the country, at all grassroot competitions. Whether it is at the Coast, Nyanza or Western or wherever, they will be there at the grassroots to identify talent and help build a solid team,” Mariga said.

Harambee Stars players in training at Mpesa Foundation Academy. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Talent identification and development at the grassroots is one of the pillars of FKF president Hussein Mohammed’s manifesto.

It is an issue he regularly spoke to when campaigning for the top seat, noting the need for expanded networks of scouting.

Amidst an impending overhaul of talent identification and development in the industry, the immediate focus is on Harambee Stars’ campaign at the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

Stars kick off on Sunday against Burkina Faso — and not Burundi as earlier planned — before subsequent matches against Tanzania and the hosts on Tuesday and Friday next week, respectively.

The team, which departed for Zanzibar on Thursday morning, have been training at the Mpesa Foundation Academy for the past week.

Having been there, done that, Mariga is impressed by the effort shown by the players.

The former Inter Milan and Parma midfielder believes a good performance will set the perfect platform to build upon for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in February.

“The Mapinduzi Cup provides a good platform to prepare for the CHAN and to solidify the team. It is a good opportunity for the players to stake their claim to be included in the squad for the continental competition,” he said.

Kenya will be making their debut at the CHAN by virtue of co-hosting the tourney with Uganda and Tanzania.

In this article:
