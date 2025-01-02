Bigger issues at Everton than Maupay disrespect - Dyche - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Everton's French striker Neal Maupay

English Premiership

Bigger issues at Everton than Maupay disrespect – Dyche

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 2, 2025 – Everton manager Sean Dyche said he has bigger issues to concentrate on than striker Neal Maupay disrespecting the club on social media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Toffees were beaten 2-0 at home by Nottingham Forest on Sunday with Maupay writing on X afterwards:, external “Whenever I’m having a bad day, I just check the Everton score and smile.”

The Frenchman, 28, is currently on loan at Marseille with his last Everton appearance coming against Doncaster in August 2023.

Dyche laughed off Maupay’s comments, saying: “I think it is fair to say there is a bigger picture to Everton Football Club that I am focusing on and I don’t think I need to be too worried.”

Asked if there would be any disciplinary action, Dyche added: “I don’t think we’ll be worried about that.”

Dyche is trying to guide Everton away from a relegation battle, with the club sitting two points above the relegation zone after 18 matches and having won only one of their last 10 league games.

The Toffees travel to seventh-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

Dyche also said there has been “no contact from anyone” about England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the 27-year-old being linked with a move to Atalanta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added there would be little movement in the January transfer window, despite the club’s takeover by the The Friedkin Group last month.

“There are [financial] parameters, the owners have made that clear,” said Dyche.

“The one thing it’s unlikely to be is hundreds of millions of pounds, whether you have got it or not – and our owners are pretty wealthy.

“I’m not saying no, but it’s tough and you’ve seen it down the years. Usually if big deals are done, they pay a lot of money for those deals to happen.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved