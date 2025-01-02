Bigger issues at Everton than Maupay disrespect – Dyche

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 2, 2025 – Everton manager Sean Dyche said he has bigger issues to concentrate on than striker Neal Maupay disrespecting the club on social media.

The Toffees were beaten 2-0 at home by Nottingham Forest on Sunday with Maupay writing on X afterwards:, external “Whenever I’m having a bad day, I just check the Everton score and smile.”

The Frenchman, 28, is currently on loan at Marseille with his last Everton appearance coming against Doncaster in August 2023.

Dyche laughed off Maupay’s comments, saying: “I think it is fair to say there is a bigger picture to Everton Football Club that I am focusing on and I don’t think I need to be too worried.”

Asked if there would be any disciplinary action, Dyche added: “I don’t think we’ll be worried about that.”

Dyche is trying to guide Everton away from a relegation battle, with the club sitting two points above the relegation zone after 18 matches and having won only one of their last 10 league games.

The Toffees travel to seventh-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

Dyche also said there has been “no contact from anyone” about England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the 27-year-old being linked with a move to Atalanta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added there would be little movement in the January transfer window, despite the club’s takeover by the The Friedkin Group last month.

“There are [financial] parameters, the owners have made that clear,” said Dyche.

“The one thing it’s unlikely to be is hundreds of millions of pounds, whether you have got it or not – and our owners are pretty wealthy.

“I’m not saying no, but it’s tough and you’ve seen it down the years. Usually if big deals are done, they pay a lot of money for those deals to happen.”