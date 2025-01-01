Marathon record holder Chepng'etich grabs second place at Vallecana 10km race - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruth Chepngetich celebrates after breaking the women's marathon world record in Chicago. PHOTO/World Athletics/X

Athletics

Marathon record holder Chepng’etich grabs second place at Vallecana 10km race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2025 – World record holder for the women’s marathon, Ruth Chepng’etich, finished second at the San Silvestre Vallecana 10km race in Spain on New Year’s Eve.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chepng’etich clocked  31:32, behind Spain’s Marta Garcia, who stormed to victory in 31:19.

Another Spaniard, Agueda Marques, finished third in 31:34.

It was Chepng’etich’s first race since October when she made history at the Chicago Marathon by clocking a world record of 2:09:56 — becoming the first woman to ever run a sub-2:10 in the 42km.

Rotich makes podium

In the other race on New Year’s Eve, Kenya’s Charles Rotich finished third in the men’s 10km at the BOClassic Alto Adige in Italy.

The youngster clocked 28:08 to make the podium, as Ethiopia’s Bekele Telahun timed 27:59 to take top honour.

Italian Crippa Yemaneberhan finished second in 28:01.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday’s result was the second consecutive third-place finish for Rotich, who clocked 27:18 at the Lille 10km race in November last year.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved