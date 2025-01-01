Kimanzi speaks hope to players dropped from Stars squad for Mapinduzi Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2025 – Harambee Stars interim head coach Francis Kimanzi says the door of the national team is still open for the players dropped from the final squad for the Mapinduzi Cup.

Kimanzi says he will call them up to the provisional squad for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in February.

“The players who we have kept aside…who will not be travelling with the team for the Mapinduzi Cup, they will be the first in the camp when we will be preparing for the Chan,” Kimanzi said.

The gaffer named a 24-man squad for this weekend’s Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar, leaving out some prominent names who have shone in the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Among those missing on the plane to Pemba Island include Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Francis Kahiro, who has thus far notched eight goals to propel the bankers to the top of the league.

The former Bandari FC marksman is the league’s second highest scorer, behind Tusker’s Ryan Ogam who has notched 13 goals thus far.

Shabana’s Brian Michira, whose seven goals have spurred Shabana to ninth on the log, is also missing as is Tusker captain Charles Momanyi who has been a rock in the brewers’ backline.

Kenya Police’s Marvin Nabwire and the AFC Leopards trio of Ovella Ochieng, Victor Omune and Sydney Lokale have also been cut from the final squad.

Gor Mahia’s Samuel Kapen is among players dropped from Harambee Stars squad for Mapinduzi Cup. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Nonetheless, the Dutch-trained Kimanzi has cast his eyes beyond the Mapinduzi Cup and is focused on forging a formidable side for CHAN.

This, from his perspective, entails extensive scouting in all the tiers of Kenyan football.

“We also need to check the players at the nationwide level…those who have some good statistics in terms of their current form and performance. The CHAN requires players from the local league so we need to check. We are still far but I am happy that the 24 we have selected have a platform and they will have to give us the answer,” Kimanzi said.

Stars will be in action on Sunday in Zanzibar in their first match of the tournament against Burundi.

The tournament serves as preparation for CHAN, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania in February this year.