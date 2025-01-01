Fly Higher with Maybets Aviator Miles! - Capital Sports
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1 – Are you ready to take your Aviator game to the next level? With Maybets Aviator Miles, the thrill of flying higher and winning bigger has never been more exciting! Buckle up and climb the leaderboard for a chance to win massive daily, weekly, and monthly cash prizes. Let’s dive into how you can earn, compete, and claim amazing rewards.

What is Maybets Aviator Miles?
Maybets Aviator Miles is your ultimate leaderboard challenge! Every cashout on the Aviator game earns you miles, which determine your position on the leaderboard. The more miles you collect, the closer you get to incredible cash prizes. It’s simple: Fly higher, win bigger!

How Does It Work?
Here’s how you can rack up miles and soar to the top:

  1. Earn Miles on Every Cashout
    Every cashout in the Aviator game converts into miles. Your multiplier is your miles—straightforward and rewarding!
    Example:
  • Cash out at 2.45x = Earn 2.45 miles
  • Cash out at 16.20x = Earn 16.20 miles
  • Total miles = 18.65 miles
  1. Boost Your Miles for Bigger Rewards
    Take advantage of these multipliers to climb faster:
  • Double Miles: Place bets between KES 100 and KES 1,000 to earn 2x miles.
    Example: Cash out at 2.80x with a KES 100 bet = Earn 5.60 miles.
  • Five Times the Miles: Place bets of KES 1,001 or more to earn 5x miles.
    Example: Cash out at 3.00x with a KES 1,001 bet = Earn 15 miles.

How Do I Win?
Maybets Aviator Miles offers multiple opportunities to win, whether you dominate for a day or outfly the competition for a month.
Daily Prizes
Top the leaderboard on any single day to claim these cash prizes:

  • 1st Place: KES 20,000
  • 2nd Place: KES 10,000
  • 3rd Place: KES 5,000
  • 4th–10th Place: KES 2,000 each
  • 11th–30th Place: KES 1,000 each
  • 31st–50th Place: KES 500 each (Bonus)
  • 51st–100th Place: KES 100 each (Bonus)
    Weekly Prizes
    Stay consistent over the week to earn these rewards:
  • Grand Winner: KES 100,000
  • 2nd–10th Place: KES 10,000 each
    Monthly Grand Prize
    Be the Furthest Flyer of the month to take home a life-changing KES 1,000,000!

Track Your Progress
Keep an eye on the Aviator Miles Leaderboard to see your rank in real-time. Watch as you climb higher and closer to your next big reward!

Why Choose Maybets Aviator Miles?

  1. Massive Wins: Earn up to KES 1,000,000 in cash prizes.
  2. Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Rewards: There’s always a chance to win.
  3. Simple and Fun: Earn miles effortlessly and rise through the ranks.

Start Flying Today!
Don’t miss out on this sky-high opportunity. Every Aviator cashout gets you closer to fantastic prizes. The higher you fly, the bigger your rewards!
Play. Cash Out. Win Big.
Join the Aviator Miles challenge now at Maybets!

Ready to fly higher and claim your spot at the top? The sky is truly the limit with Maybets Aviator Miles!

