Westbrook and Jokic star as Nuggets beat Jazz

DENVER, United States, December 31 – Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic both scored triple-doubles in the Denver Nuggets’ 132-121 victory against the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists which included no turnovers, while Jokic added 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Jazz led 66-64 at the break before the Nuggets pulled away in the third quarter, with Jamal Murray also adding 20 points and 10 assists.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 37 points and added nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103.

Tyrese Maxey also had 23 points for the Sixers while Kelly Oubre Jr had 15 points and eight steals.

Josh Hart made his third triple-double of the season to lead the New York Knicks to a 126-106 win over the Washington Wizards.

Hart had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists alongside Karl-Anthony Towns’ 32 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Knicks to an eventually comfortable victory after a close first half which resulted in them holding a slender 59-57 lead.

Darius Garland scored 25 points and Donovan Mitchell added 23 as the Cleveland Cavaliers continued their fine run of form with a 113-95 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers are unbeaten in their last seven matches and sit top of the Eastern Conference with a 28-4 record, while the struggling Warriors have lost four of their last five.

James Harden helped the Los Angeles Clippers to a tight win over the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring four free throws in the final 18 seconds to secure a 116-113 victory.

De’Aaron Fox starred with 33 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-100 to recover from a losing streak of six games in a row.

The Mavericks continued to struggle with injury absences, including Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

The Chicago Bulls edged past the Charlotte Hornets for a 115-108 win in overtime, helped by Coby White scoring 23 points and adding 10 rebounds and nine assists.