In Photos: Remembering The Late Volleyball Superstar Janet Wanja - Capital Sports
Kenya's Volleyball icon Janet Wanja going for the ball during national team duty. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In Photos: Remembering The Late Volleyball Superstar Janet Wanja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The Late Janet Wanja was not only a Kenyan volleyball icon but a celebrated heroine all over the world. Here is her journey in pictures since she graced our courts in 2004.

Wanja passed away December 27, 2024 at home where she was under palliative care after being diagnosed with stage 4 gall bladder cancer.

The 40-year-old will be laid to rest Friday, January 3, 2025 in a private function at Lang’ata cemetery.

ALSO READ: Wanja’s Transition To A Third Dream Career A Surreal Experience At Paris Olympics

Janet Wanja with coach Paul Bitok at KCB Volleyball Club way back in 2004 where she started her club career. Photo./RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Janet Wanja during training. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Janet Wanja.Photo/FILE
Kenya Pipeline Setter Janet Wanja.PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Wanja block in international assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja setting the ball during national assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja signing ball during national team assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja during national assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Celebration time! Wanja (jersey 7) Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja watching as team mate sets the ball. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Celebration time! Wanja (jersey 7) Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja (jersey 7) in training with national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja in national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja (Jersey 7) in national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja holding trophy won from national assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja with national team after winning trophy. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja (second right) with national teammates during SOYA Awards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja with Malkia Strikers coaches. She was one of trainers as the Strength and conditioning coach. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja posing during national team as a trainer. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanj during national team as a trainer. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer
Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer
Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer
Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer
Wanja (second left back) during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE
Wanja (back-right)during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE
Wanja (center) with fellow trainers at national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Wanja (center) with fellow trainers at national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Pipeline veteran setter, Janet Wanja displays the firm’s flag. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Malkia Strikers’ Janet Wanja sets the ball up for her during their FIVB World Championship match against Brazil at the Hamamatsu Indoor Arena on October 3, 2018. PHOTO/FIVB
Janet Wanja
Malkia Strikers team at training at Safaricom Kasarani Stadium.PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu


