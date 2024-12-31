In Photos: Remembering The Late Volleyball Superstar Janet Wanja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The Late Janet Wanja was not only a Kenyan volleyball icon but a celebrated heroine all over the world. Here is her journey in pictures since she graced our courts in 2004.

Wanja passed away December 27, 2024 at home where she was under palliative care after being diagnosed with stage 4 gall bladder cancer.

The 40-year-old will be laid to rest Friday, January 3, 2025 in a private function at Lang’ata cemetery.

ALSO READ: Wanja’s Transition To A Third Dream Career A Surreal Experience At Paris Olympics

Janet Wanja with coach Paul Bitok at KCB Volleyball Club way back in 2004 where she started her club career. Photo./RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Janet Wanja during training. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Janet Wanja.Photo/FILE

Kenya Pipeline Setter Janet Wanja.PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Wanja block in international assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja setting the ball during national assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja signing ball during national team assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja during national assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Celebration time! Wanja (jersey 7) Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja watching as team mate sets the ball. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Celebration time! Wanja (jersey 7) Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja (jersey 7) in training with national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja in national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja (Jersey 7) in national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja holding trophy won from national assignment. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja with national team after winning trophy. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja (second right) with national teammates during SOYA Awards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja with Malkia Strikers coaches. She was one of trainers as the Strength and conditioning coach. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja posing during national team as a trainer. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanj during national team as a trainer. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer

Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer

Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer

Wanja during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer

Wanja (second left back) during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Wanja (back-right)during national team, her latest assignment in Paris 2024 Olympics as trainer. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Wanja (center) with fellow trainers at national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Wanja (center) with fellow trainers at national team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Pipeline veteran setter, Janet Wanja displays the firm’s flag. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Malkia Strikers’ Janet Wanja sets the ball up for her during their FIVB World Championship match against Brazil at the Hamamatsu Indoor Arena on October 3, 2018. PHOTO/FIVB

Janet Wanja

Malkia Strikers team at training at Safaricom Kasarani Stadium.PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu



