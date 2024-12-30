Fonseca sacked by Milan after six months in charge - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is "worried" about his team's miserable run in form that has almost certainly cost them Champions League qualification

Football

Fonseca sacked by Milan after six months in charge

Published

MILAN, Italy, December 30 – AC Milan have sacked manager Paulo Fonseca after just six months in charge following their 1-1 draw at home to Roma.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The result left the seven-time European champions in eighth place in the Serie A table, 14 points adrift of joint-leaders Atalanta and Napoli.

Milan sit 12th in the 36-team Champions League table having lost two and won four of their six matches.

Fonseca was appointed in June to replace Stefano Pioli, who guided Milan to a second-place finished in the league last season and their first league title in 11 years in 2022.

“The club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” read a statement on Milan’s website.

Speaking to reporters as he left San Siro on Sunday night, Fonseca appeared to confirm he had been dismissed.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m out,” Fonseca said from his car outside the stadium. “That’s life. I did everything I could.”

Milan face Juventus in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup on 3 January, with the second leg on 18 January.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Italian media reports suggest former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is expected to replace Fonseca.

The former Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan midfielder left Porto in June following six seasons with the Portuguese club.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved